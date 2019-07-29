Harlingen V-A Center Sees Additional Health Care Improvements

The V-A Health Care System in Harlingen has achieved another 1-star improvement following the latest performance measure by the Department of Veterans Affairs. The VA has upgraded the Valley Coastal Bend facility from a 2-star rating last year to a 3-star rating.

In 2017, the VA center in Harlingen was among the numerous VA facilities across the country given a 1-star rating – the worst out of the 5-star rating system. The system measures quality of service, appointment wait times, physician and nurse vacancies and turnover rates, and overall efficiency and patient satisfaction.

In its latest performance report for the Valley Coastal Bend System, the VA pointed specifically to the creation of a call center that resulted in veterans getting quicker access to their medical care.