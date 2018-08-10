Harlingen V-A Center Sees Health Care Improvements

Top officials at the V-A Health Care Center in Harlingen are pointing to a number of changes made in just the last year for the ratings upgrade the facility received this year.

The Veterans Administration upgraded the Harlingen facility from the lowest 1-star rating last year to a 2-star rating this year. Of the eight V-A health care facilities in Texas, the Harlingen V-A Center was the only one to improve its score, based on the 5-star system.

Officials say leadership and policy changes resulted in lowering the turnover rate among nurses, improvements in mental health care, faster response times to veterans’ phone calls, and shorter appointment wait times.