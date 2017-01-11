Home LOCAL Harlingen V-A Medical Center Ranked Among The Lowest In Texas
Harlingen V-A Medical Center Ranked Among The Lowest In Texas
Harlingen V-A Medical Center Ranked Among The Lowest In Texas

Harlingen V-A Medical Center Ranked Among The Lowest In Texas

The latest rankings of V-A medical centers across the country show three of the lowest rated facilities are in Texas – and one of them is the V-A Health Care Center in Harlingen. In fact, the Harlingen facility received a lower score this year than last year – dropping from a 2-star rating to a 1-star rating. The Veterans Administration scores its medical centers across the country annually on factors such as wait times for patients to see a doctor, staff turnover rates, infection rates, and avoidable complications. The report on the Harlingen facility urged improvements, specifically, in primary care wait times and health screenings.
The rankings began to get special attention three years ago when it was learned patients had died while waiting to be treated at the V-A hospital in Phoenix. An investigation then turned up dangerous understaffing, falsified appointment records, and patterns of patient negligence.

