Harlingen Woman Arrested Last Week Was Set To Testify Against Indicted State Senator

A Harlingen woman arrested for armed robbery last week is among those scheduled to testify in the fraud and bribery trial of indicted San Antonio Senator Carlos Uresti.

Denise Gina Cantu was one of two women who allegedly threatened another woman with a gun and stole her cellphone. Harlingen police later arrested Cantu at her home without incident. In the case involving Uresti, Cantu claims the attorney and lawmaker stole 800-thousand dollars from her in connection with a failed investment scheme.

Cantu had been awarded the money in a settlement of a wrongful death lawsuit after her daughter and son were killed in a vehicle accident in 2010. Cantu had been represented in court by Uresti who later encouraged her to invest the money in a now-bankrupt logistics company that had been accused of misleading investors.