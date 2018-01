(Harlingen, TX) — The thrift store for Habitat for Humanity in Harlingen has a new temporary location. The Re-Store shop is operating out of a temporary site on North First Street until construction is done for the new, permanent location a few feet away.

The non-profit intends to make Harlingen the hub of group activity. When finished in around three months, the new site will also have a construction yard where volunteer home builders will be trained.