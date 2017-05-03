Harmony Science Academy Student Wins Trip To The National Spelling Bee

Melanie Mascorro has distinguished herself as the best speller in the Rio Grande Valley. Mascorro, who attends Harmony Science Academy in Brownsville, emerged the winner in this weekend’s Regional Spelling Bee, and will be the Valley’s representative at the National Spelling Bee in the nation’s capital.

Mascorro Saturday correctly spelled the word “transept” to beat out 51 other students who had won spelling bees conducted in their respective school districts. Mascorro now gets an all-expenses-paid trip to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington DC, held in late May.