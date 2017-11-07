Home TEXAS Harris County Not Joining Lawsuit On ‘sanctuary cities’ Law
Harris County Not Joining Lawsuit On 'sanctuary cities' Law
TEXAS
Harris County Not Joining Lawsuit On ‘sanctuary cities’ Law

SANCTUARY CITIES
Harris County Not Joining Lawsuit On ‘sanctuary cities’ Law

(AP) – The most populous county in Texas, home to Houston, won’t be joining a lawsuit trying to halt a state law that would crack down on so-called sanctuary cities.

Harris County commissioners on Tuesday declined to vote on a motion asking the county to join the lawsuit, filed in federal court in San Antonio.

Harris County Judge Ed Emmett said people shouldn’t interpret the county not choosing to join the lawsuit as an endorsement of the state law.

The law, which takes effect in September, would let police ask people about their immigration status during routine stops.  It also threatens elected officials with removal from office if they don’t cooperate with federal immigration authorities.

Houston city leaders last month voted to join the lawsuit.

