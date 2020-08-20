NATIONAL

Harris Accepts Historic VP Nomination

Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks during the third day of the Democratic National Convention, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

(AP) — Kamala Harris has made history as the first Black woman to accept a spot on a major party’s presidential ticket. In her acceptance speech Wednesday, the California senator mixed her polish as a former prosecutor with deeply personal tales of her upbringing to argue that she and Joe Biden can rejuvenate a country ravaged by a pandemic and deeply divided by partisan bitterness. In her address capping the third night of the virtual Democratic National Convention, the California senator evoked the lessons of her late mother, saying she provided a vision of “our nation as a beloved community.”

