A screen displays a video with Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris speaking during the March on Washington, Friday Aug. 28, 2020, at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, on the 57th anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have A Dream" speech. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris says there is great anger and frustration about police abuse of Black people. She spoke to a crowd at the March on Washington by video today.

She talked about being a child of civil rights activists and urged others to continue the efforts started by previous generations. But she warned the road ahead won’t be easy.