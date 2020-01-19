Harry, Meghan To Quit Royal Jobs, Give Up ‘Highness’ Titles

FILE - In this Saturday, May 19, 2018 file photo the newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, leave Windsor Castle in a convertible car after their wedding in Windsor, England, to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, hosted by the Prince of Wales. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are to no longer use their HRH titles and will repay £2.4 million of taxpayer's money spent on renovating their Berkshire home, Buckingham Palace announced Saturday, Jan. 18. 2020. (Steve Parsons/pool photo via AP, File)

Buckingham Palace says Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, will no longer use the titles “royal highness” or receive public funds for their work under a deal that allows them to step aside as senior royals. The palace said Saturday that Harry and Meghan will cease to be working members of the royal family when new arrangements take effect in the spring. Queen Elizabeth II said in a statement that “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family.”The agreement also calls for Meghan and Harry to repay 2.4 million pounds ($3.1 million) in taxpayer money that was spent renovating a house for them near Windsor Castle.