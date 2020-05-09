NATIONAL

Harvesters Struggle To Recruit Foreign Crews During Pandemic

FILE - In this June 15, 2018 photo, winter wheat is harvested in a field farmed by Dalton and Carson North near McCracken, Kan. With the start of the winter wheat harvest just weeks ago, U.S. custom harvesters are having problems getting into the country the foreign workers they usually rely on to run their combines. The shuttered embassies amid the global coronavirus outbreak is just the start of difficulties: Governments have closed down their borders and overseas workers who already have visas already simply cannot get a flight. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

(AP) — With the start of the winter wheat harvest just weeks away, U.S. harvesters are struggling to get the foreign workers they usually rely on to run their combines. Embassies have been shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic and governments have closed their borders. Overseas workers who already have visas cannot get on a flight, and those who can travel would be quarantined on arrival. Harvesters are trying to hire American workers to fill the gap, but many lack the skills or desire to work in agriculture. Up to half of the workers who harvest U.S. grain crops usually are seasonal foreign workers.

