Harvesters Struggle To Recruit Foreign Crews During Pandemic

FILE - In this June 15, 2018 photo, winter wheat is harvested in a field farmed by Dalton and Carson North near McCracken, Kan. With the start of the winter wheat harvest just weeks ago, U.S. custom harvesters are having problems getting into the country the foreign workers they usually rely on to run their combines. The shuttered embassies amid the global coronavirus outbreak is just the start of difficulties: Governments have closed down their borders and overseas workers who already have visas already simply cannot get a flight. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)