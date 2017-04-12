Harvey Leaves Thousands Still Waiting On Clean Water

(AP) – Thousands are still waiting on access to safe drinking water more than three months after Hurricane Harvey overflowed drainage districts, cut off water and prompted hundreds of boil-water notices across the Gulf Coast.

The Beaumont Enterprise reports that 13 boil-water notices remain in effect across the areas that were affected by the hurricane. The notices include cities, mobile home parks and housing developments. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality says more than 3,700 people in those areas haven’t had clean drinking water since late August.

Janice Ratcliff is Rose City’s water operator and says the city’s boil notice hasn’t been lifted because the plan hasn’t met TCEQ standards for pH levels and other chemicals. Running water returned to the city in September, but it still requires a rolling boil before safe consumption.