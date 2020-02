Harvey Weinstein is in the hospital a day after being found guilty of rape and sexual assault. The once powerful Hollywood producer complained of chest pains not long after the verdict was read Monday in his sex crimes trial.

Weinstein was supposed to have been sent to New York’s Rikers Island, but instead is at Bellevue Hospital being checked out for high blood pressure and heart palpitations. He faces five to 25 years in prison when he’s sentenced in March.