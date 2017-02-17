Home NATIONAL Harward Turns Trump Down For National Security Adviser Job
Harward Turns Trump Down For National Security Adviser Job
Harward Turns Trump Down For National Security Adviser Job

Harward Turns Trump Down For National Security Adviser Job

(AP) – Vice Admiral Robert Harward has said no to becoming President Donald Trump’s national security adviser.

Harward tells The Associated Press that the Trump administration was “very accommodating to my needs, both professionally and personally,” but that, “It’s purely a personal issue.”

Earlier this week, National Security Adviser Michael Flynn was forced to resign following revelations that he misled Vice President Mike Pence about discussing sanctions with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S. during the transition.

