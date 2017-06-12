Home NATIONAL Hatch Denounces Bannon Attack On Romney, Mormon Church
(AP) – Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch of Utah is lashing out at former White House adviser Steve Bannon for his attack on Mitt Romney and the Mormon Church.  At a rally Tuesday for GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore, Bannon called the GOP’s 2012 presidential nominee a draft dodger who “hid behind” his religion.  Romney received a draft deferment for missionary work in France during Vietnam.

In a Wednesday statement, Hatch called Bannon’s attack “disappointing and unjustified.” Hatch said Romney “has sought every opportunity” to serve the country.  Hatch, who is Mormon, denounced attacks on “our own Christian LDS faith and the selfless service of missionary work.”  Hatch he’d be happy to explain his church to Bannon, adding, “I’ve got a copy of the Book of Mormon with his name on it.”

