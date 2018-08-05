Hawaii Governor Says US Help Probably Needed

(AP) – Hawaii Gov. David Ige says he has called the White House and the Federal Emergency Management Authority to tell officials that he believes the state will need federal help to deal with the erupting volcano that has spewed lava from fissures and prompted evacuations. Ige made the comments Monday when he met with people on Hawaii’s Big Island who have left their homes near the Kilauea volcano. The eruption and lava has destroyed 26 homes.

Evacuated residents do not know how long they will be displaced. Ige says he made the calls to federal officials because he believes it “was very important that we assure that state, federal and county assets would be available to keep” residents safe.