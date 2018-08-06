Hawaii Lava Destroys More Than 600 Homes

(AP) – Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim says lava from Kilauea volcano has destroyed more than 600 homes since early last month.

Kim told reporters in Hilo on Thursday the total includes about 320 homes in the coastal community of Kapoho. It also includes all homes in Vacationland.

Kilauea began erupting lava in a residential community on May 3. Lava has since been pouring out of large fissures in the earth and down to the ocean.

Hawaii Gov. David Ige says the state was giving the county $12 million to help it respond to the eruption.

He says it will help pay for overtime, food and equipment, noting county employees have been working an around-the-clock operation for almost 40 days.