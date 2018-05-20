Home WORLD Hawaii Lava Evacuees Grow Weary As Uncertainty Drags On
Hawaii Lava Evacuees Grow Weary As Uncertainty Drags On
Hawaii Lava Evacuees Grow Weary As Uncertainty Drags On

HAWAII VOLCANO EVACUEES
Hawaii Lava Evacuees Grow Weary As Uncertainty Drags On

(AP) – Hawaii residents forced to evacuate their homes because of lava oozing from cracks in their neighborhoods are growing weary.  Many of them have been displaced for more than two weeks, and it’s not clear when they’ll be able to return.

Hawaii County mayor’s spokeswoman Janet Snyder says that as of Saturday, there were more than 300 people at three shelters on the Big Island.  Some 2,000 people live in subdivisions ordered to evacuate after fissures began opening May 3. Officials ordered more people to evacuate Saturday when lava crossed a highway and flowed into the ocean.

Steve Clapper and his 88-year-old mother have been staying a shelter. Because it’s not clear when the lava threat will end, Clapper wants to get his mother off the island.

