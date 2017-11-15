Home WORLD Hawaii Patient Faces Felony Escape Charge
Hawaii Patient Faces Felony Escape Charge
Hawaii Patient Faces Felony Escape Charge

Hawaii Patient Faces Felony Escape Charge

(AP) – A Hawaii psychiatric patient acquitted of murder now faces a felony escape charge after walking away from a mental hospital and fleeing to California.

Hawaii Attorney General Doug Chin says officers in all 50 states may enforce the arrest warrant against 59-year-old Randall Saito.

This undated photo provided by the Maui Police Department shows Randall Toshio Saito. Hawaii authorities

Authorities say Saito left the Hawaii State Hospital on Oahu on Sunday, and took a cab to the airport for a chartered flight to Maui. There, he got on an airliner and arrived in San Jose, California, arriving two hours before the hospital reported him missing.

Late Tuesday night, the Hawaii Attorney General’s office charged Saito with felony escape and issued a $500,000 bench warrant for his arrest.  Chin called Saito “a dangerous individual” who needs to be off the streets.

