Hawaii Skydiving Plane Crash Ruled Deadliest Civil Airplane Crash Since 2011

This is the site where a Beechcraft King Air twin-engine plane crashed Friday evening killing multiple people seen on Saturday, June 22, 2019, in Mokuleia, Hawaii. No one aboard survived the skydiving plane crash, which left a small pile of smoky wreckage near the chain link fence surrounding Dillingham Airfield, a one-runway seaside airfield. (Dennis Oda/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP)

The NTSB says the skydiving plane crash which killed 11 people in Hawaii is the deadliest civil airplane crash in the United States since 2011.

In a news conference Sunday, NTSB official Jennifer Homendy said investigators are collecting evidence.

On Friday, eleven people died when a skydiving plane crashed and burst into flames shortly after takeoff on Oahu’s North Shore. Homendy said it will take about three to four days for investigators to collect perishable evidence from the crash scene and that will fuel the facts reported in a preliminary report.