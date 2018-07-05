Home TRENDING Hawaii Volcano Destroys Dozens Of Homes, Forces Evacuations
Hawaii Volcano Destroys Dozens Of Homes, Forces Evacuations
Hawaii Volcano Destroys Dozens Of Homes, Forces Evacuations

KILAWUEA VOLACANO
Hawaii Volcano Destroys Dozens Of Homes, Forces Evacuations

(AP) – Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano has destroyed 26 homes and spewed lava hundreds of feet into the air, leaving evacuated residents unsure how long they might be displaced.

In revised figures Sunday, Hawaii County officials say another four unspecified structures were covered by lava.  They said the decimated homes were in the Leilani Estates subdivision, where molten rock, toxic gas and steam have been bursting through openings in the ground created by the volcano.  Some of the more than 1,700 residents who have been evacuated were allowed to briefly return to gather medicine, pets, and other necessities.

Officials say they would be able to do so each day until further notice as authorities monitor which areas are safe.

