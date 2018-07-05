Home NATIONAL Hawaii Volcano Destroys Dozens Of Homes, Forces Evacuations
Hawaii Volcano Destroys Dozens Of Homes, Forces Evacuations
NATIONAL
0

Hawaii Volcano Destroys Dozens Of Homes, Forces Evacuations

0
0
1525667885794
now viewing

Hawaii Volcano Destroys Dozens Of Homes, Forces Evacuations

1048315965
now playing

Trump Slams Kerry Over Efforts On Iran deal

U.S. President Trump hosts a joint press conference with Japan’s Prime Minister Abe in Palm Beach
now playing

Trump: '13 Angry Democrats' On Mueller Team Should Be Wary

15256606515060198cMKYzl8u1-700×445
now playing

Pelosi Says House Takeover Will Come From Narrow Victories

688640ec-b95d-42c5-8185-2895624d3fa3-large16x9_Eddyrecall
now playing

Texas Company Recalls Nearly 25 Tons Of Smoked Sausage Items

fd4040ebe93e459d89a77dacd9ac13de
now playing

Chelsea Manning: Insurgent Bid For US Senate Is Genuine

ipanews_fed359e8-4bb0-499e-89ee-995f7a05da1c_1
now playing

Putin Takes Oath Of Office For 4th Term As Russian President

376732Image1
now playing

Syria's Kurds Put IS On Trial With Focus On Reconciliation

COURT JUDGE GAVEL
now playing

Criminal Charges To Be Read Against Hidalgo County Court Bailiff Monday

hurricane hunter plane-1
now playing

Hurricane Hunter Airplane Tour Kicks Off In McAllen

GAS PUMP
now playing

Gas Station Worker, Doused With Gasoline, Sets Himself Afire

(AP) – Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano has destroyed 26 homes and spewed lava hundreds of feet into the air, leaving evacuated residents unsure how long they might be displaced.
In revised figures Sunday, Hawaii County officials say another four unspecified structures were covered by lava.
They said the decimated homes were in the Leilani Estates subdivision, where molten rock, toxic gas and steam have been bursting through openings in the ground created by the volcano.
Some of the more than 1,700 residents who have been evacuated were allowed to briefly return to gather medicine, pets, and other necessities.
Officials say they would be able to do so each day until further notice as authorities monitor which areas are safe.

Related posts:

  1. Lava Burns 5 Homes As Hawaii Prepares For Long Eruption
  2. Hawaii’s Kilauea Volcano Jolts With Lava, Quakes And Gas
Related Posts
1048315965

Trump Slams Kerry Over Efforts On Iran deal

Roxanne Garcia 0
U.S. President Trump hosts a joint press conference with Japan’s Prime Minister Abe in Palm Beach

Trump: ’13 Angry Democrats’ On Mueller Team Should Be Wary

Roxanne Garcia 0
15256606515060198cMKYzl8u1-700×445

Pelosi Says House Takeover Will Come From Narrow Victories

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video