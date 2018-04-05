Home NATIONAL Hawaii Volcano Forces 1,500 From Homes As Lava Bubbles Up
Hawaii Volcano Forces 1,500 From Homes As Lava Bubbles Up
NATIONAL
0

Hawaii Volcano Forces 1,500 From Homes As Lava Bubbles Up

0
0
Hawaii_Volcano_97076-780×520
now viewing

Hawaii Volcano Forces 1,500 From Homes As Lava Bubbles Up

Hank Williams Jr L2W – Slider1
now playing

Hank Williams Jr.

5aebfec086ab7.image
now playing

Arizona Schools Reopen After Education Funding Deal Reached

1525417118649
now playing

Polanski's Film Academy Expulsion, 40-years In The Making

WireAP_85500226b1ba49248cd58950387659db_12x5_992
now playing

Nobel Literature Prize Will Not Be Awarded This Year

WireAP_f16f0738d09d4b11a5f45e975dbe49be_12x5_992
now playing

Sanders Faces New Credibility Questions After Rudy Interview

920×920 (6)
now playing

Trump To Address NRA Amid National Gun Control Movement

Rudy Giuliani
now playing

Trump's New 'Stormy' Story Stuns Many In West Wing

Japanese Macaque
now playing

Hidalgo County Child Recovering After Being Bit By Pet Monkey

IMMIGRATION JUDGES
now playing

More US Prosecutors, Judges Added For Immigration Cases

STARVING MOTHERS IN YEMEN GIVE FOOD TO CHILDREN
now playing

Starving Yemen Mothers Skip Meals To Save Their Children

(AP) – About 1,500 Hawaii residents have been ordered to evacuate after Kilauea Volcano erupted Thursday.
The Big Island volcano sent molten lava chewing its way through forest land and bubbling up on paved streets. Hawaii County officials says steam and lava poured out of a crack in Leilani Estates, which is near the town of Pahoa on the Big Island.
Officials can’t predict how long the eruption may last.
Hawaii’s governor activated the state National Guard to help with evacuations and provide security to about 770 structures left empty when residents sought shelter.
There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Related posts:

  1. Zack & Bubbles, #POTW October 10
Related Posts
5aebfec086ab7.image

Arizona Schools Reopen After Education Funding Deal Reached

Zack Cantu 0
1525417118649

Polanski’s Film Academy Expulsion, 40-years In The Making

Zack Cantu 0
WireAP_f16f0738d09d4b11a5f45e975dbe49be_12x5_992

Sanders Faces New Credibility Questions After Rudy Interview

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video