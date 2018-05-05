Home NATIONAL Hawaii’s Kilauea Volcano Jolts With Lava, Quakes And Gas
Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano Jolts With Lava, Quakes And Gas
Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano Jolts With Lava, Quakes And Gas

Hawaii’s Kilauea Volcano Jolts With Lava, Quakes And Gas

(AP) – Sputtering lava, strong earthquakes and toxic gas jolted the southern part of the Big Island of Hawaii as magma shifted underneath a restless, erupting Kilauea volcano.

The trifecta of natural threats forced stressed out residents to evacuate and prompted the closure of parks and college campuses.

Officials say two new vents where lava was spurting out of the ground formed in the same residential neighborhood where molten rock first emerged.

A magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck at midday. It was the biggest of hundreds of quakes this week and the largest to strike the state in 43 years.

Residents were also warned to watch out for dangerous levels of sulfuric gas.

Hawaii Volcanoes National Park evacuated all visitors and non-emergency staff. The quakes triggered rock slides on trails and crater walls.

