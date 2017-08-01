Home TEXAS Hays County Woman, 24, Charged With Killing Daughter, 5
Hays County Woman, 24, Charged With Killing Daughter, 5
Hays County Woman, 24, Charged With Killing Daughter, 5

Hays County Woman, 24, Charged With Killing Daughter, 5

(AP) – A 24-year-old Central Texas woman is charged with capital murder in the stabbing death of her 5-year-old daughter.

Hays County Sheriff Gary Cutler says Giovanna Hernandez was “mutilated” in the stabbing attack at a trailer home in Kyle, about 20 miles south of Austin.

Krystle Villanueva is jailed under $1.1 million bond.

She also is charged with aggravated assault for the stabbing of her 58-year-old father-in-law, Eustorgio Arellano-Uresti.  Authorities say the child was killed during or before an altercation involving Villanueva and him. He called police.

