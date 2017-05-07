Head Of Vatican Hospital Can’t Believe Concerns

(AP) – The president of the Vatican’s children’s hospital says she cannot believe the health care concerns reported by employees in an Associated Press report, but says the news agency did its job and that she respected the work.

Mariella Enoc conceded she wasn’t at Bambino Gesu Pediatric Hospital at the time the reported problems occurred, but said the climate has changed since she took over in 2015.

Enoc spoke to reporters Tuesday, a day after AP reported that the mission of the “pope’s hospital” had shifted under the past administration to focus on profits over childcare.

The AP reported that a secret Vatican-commissioned investigation had come to that conclusion and found violations of basic medical protocols. The Vatican secretary of state confirmed past problems but said Enoc’s administration was resolving them.