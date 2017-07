A Brownsville father and son have been killed in a head-on crash near the Houston suburb of Baytown. Harris County sheriff’s officials say the two were driving north on Sjolander Road at around 6:30 Wednesday morning when their vehicle veered into the southbound lane and collided with an oncoming vehicle. 45-year-old Juan Vilano and his 19-year-old son Juan were killed instantly. Authorities are working to determine what caused Vilano’s vehicle to cross lanes.