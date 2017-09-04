Home LOCAL Head-On Crash Claims Life Of Raymondville Man
Head-On Crash Claims Life Of Raymondville Man
Head-On Crash Claims Life Of Raymondville Man

Head-On Crash Claims Life Of Raymondville Man

A Raymondville man was killed in a car crash near Combes this weekend that authorities are blaming on another driver’s unsafe attempt to pass another vehicle. 24-year-old John Anthony Cruz, in a Chevrolet Malibu, was driving east on FM 508 Saturday afternoon, when the driver of a Chevrolet Impala, heading west and trying to pass a Jeep, smashed head-on into Cruz near Briggs Coleman Road.

Cruz died of his injuries at the hospital. The driver of the Impala suffered only minor injuries. It’s not clear yet if he’s been charged.

