Two La Feria residents were killed in a head-on crash this weekend south of La Feria. DPS troopers say Saturday afternoon the driver of a Ford Fiesta was heading south on FM 506 when he veered into the northbound lane near Military Highway and smashed into a Nissan Sentra. Both drivers were killed – the man in the Fiesta, 36-year-old Javier Leal, and the woman in the Sentra, 48-year-old Beatrice Yanez. Troopers are continuing to look into what factors caused the deadly collision.