Health Law Sign-ups Start, And Some See A 'Hostile Takeover'
(AP) – It’s sign-up season for the Affordable Care Act, but the Trump administration isn’t making it easy – cutting the enrollment period in half, slashing advertising and dialing back on counselors who help consumers get through the process.
Many people already faced fewer choices and higher premiums and other out-of-pocket costs.
But President Donald Trump’s decision to cancel subsidies to insurers that lower consumer costs compounded the turmoil, pushing premiums higher.
The number of uninsured people may start rising again, eroding gains that drove the uninsured rate to a historic low.
Some are calling it a “hostile takeover.”
Sign-up season starts Wednesday and ends Dec. 15 in most states.
Administration officials say they intend to run a smooth and efficient sign-up season.
Financial help with premiums is still available.

