Health Officials Confirm Bistek As The Source Of A Brownsville Food Poisoning Outbreak

The Cameron County Health Department has traced a recent food poisoning outbreak in Brownsville to bistek tacos that patrons ate at El Rey del Taco.

In its report released Friday, the department blames the illnesses on “toxemia associated with the ingestion of preformed microbial toxins.” As many as 33 people who had eaten at the restaurant Wednesday evening January 30th had to go to hospital emergency rooms after they began vomiting and having diarrhea within hours of their dinner. All were treated and no one was admitted.

One lawsuit has been filed in connection with the incident on behalf of eight families, accusing the restaurant of negligence.