Health Officials Report More Than A Dozen More Valley Lives Lost To COVID-19 Tuesday

Another double digit day in the number of COVID-19 deaths in Hidalgo County Tuesday. 15 residents who had become infected with the coronavirus were unable to recover, hiking the COVID-19 death toll in the county up to 90. The patients ranged in age from their 70’s to their 40’s. Cameron County health officials report 2 more people died from the respiratory disease Tuesday – an 81-year-old Brownsville man and a 65-year-old Brownsville woman. Cameron County’s death toll rises to 70. Across the 4-county Valley, the disease has claimed the lives of 172 people.

New coronavirus infections Tuesday continued to number in the hundreds – a rate which local health officials maintain is unsustainable for the local health care system. 335 residents of Hidalgo County learned Tuesday they had tested positive for the coronavirus. 117 residents of Cameron County found out they had contracted the virus.