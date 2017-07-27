Home NATIONAL Health Plan Group Opposes Fresh GOP Effort
Health Plan Group Opposes Fresh GOP Effort
Health Plan Group Opposes Fresh GOP Effort

(AP) – The country’s biggest organization of health plans is opposing the Senate Republicans’ latest approach to scrapping the Obama health care law.  America’s Health Insurance Plans wrote to Senate leaders, saying that ending the requirement for people to buy insurance, without strengthening insurance markets, would produce “higher premiums, fewer choices for consumers and fewer people covered next year.”

GOP leaders unable to win enough votes for a broad revamping of Obama’s law are now focusing on a far narrower bill repealing a handful of the least popular provisions.  Republicans say no decisions have been finalized. But they’ve said one leading idea is to eliminate tax penalties on people not buying coverage, effectively ending that requirement.  The Senate is expected to finish the legislation by Friday.

