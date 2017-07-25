Home WORLD Hearing On Charlie Gard Case To Resume Wednesday
Hearing On Charlie Gard Case To Resume Wednesday
WORLD
0

Hearing On Charlie Gard Case To Resume Wednesday

0
0
CHARLIE GARD
now viewing

Hearing On Charlie Gard Case To Resume Wednesday

body identifified
now playing

Officials Identify Victim Found Dead Near Donna-Area Orchard

James Matthew Bradley Jr.
now playing

Driver's Commercial License Was Suspended

HEALTHCARE GOVERNMENT
now playing

Pence Breaks Tie, Senate Takes Up Health Bill

Maine Republican Susan Collins AND BLAKE FARENTHOLD
now playing

GOP Sen. Collins Mocks Texan Who Challenged Her To A Duel

single-engine Hawker Sea Fury
now playing

2 People Hurt When Vintage Plane Crashes Near Airport

MEDICAL SYMBOL GENERIC
now playing

Brain Disease Seen In Most Football Players In Large Report

IDENTITY THEFT
now playing

IRS See Big Drop In Identity Theft, Stolen Tax Refunds

MUSLIMS PRAY AT HOLY SITE
now playing

Muslims To Pray Outside Jerusalem Holy Site

Donald Trump
now playing

Trump's Political Speech To Scouts Inspires Parental Outrage

US NAVY SHIP FIRES WARNING SHOT NEAR IRANIAN SHIP
now playing

Official: US Navy Ship Fires Warning Shots Near Iranian Ship

(AP) – A High Court hearing in London has ended for the day without resolving the question of where critically ill baby Charlie Gard will spend his final hours.  Judge Nicholas Francis said Tuesday that the hearing would resume Wednesday and that he expects to issue a ruling later that day.

Charlie’s parents want to take their son home to die. But the hospital where the child is now has raised concerns, saying there are many practical issues to be resolved and that home care would be difficult.

Great Ormond Street Hospital officials say the baby must be kept safe and free of excessive pain and allowed to die with dignity. The possibility of hospice care has been raised.  Charlie’s parents, Chris Gard and Connie Yates, on Monday dropped their months-long court fight to bring their son to the United States for experimental treatment after tests showed he has irreversible muscle damage.  The baby has a rare genetic condition and will die once his life support is removed.

Related posts:

  1. Fiancee: Driver In Truck Trafficking Case Helped People
  2. September 11th Trial Date Set In Irene Garza Murder Case
Related Posts
MUSLIMS PRAY AT HOLY SITE

Muslims To Pray Outside Jerusalem Holy Site

jsalinas 0
US NAVY SHIP FIRES WARNING SHOT NEAR IRANIAN SHIP

Official: US Navy Ship Fires Warning Shots Near Iranian Ship

jsalinas 0
Israel Palesinians

Ambassador To Israel Says US Helped Solve Crisis

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video