Heartbeat Abortion Ban Bill Nears Final OK In Ohio

(AP) – No topic seemed off limits as abortion-rights supporters in Ohio fought the latest – and perhaps last – battle over a twice-vetoed heartbeat abortion ban.

The measure, aimed at sparking a challenge to Roe vs. Wade, appears poised to become law. After nearly 10 years of fighting, Democrats on Tuesday’s House Health Committee shared tales of back alleys and coat hangers, the lessons of slavery, the book of Genesis. Advocates testified lawmakers would lose support from faith communities, doctors and young voters.

None of it budged a largely closed-mouthed GOP majority. Republicans appeared confident prohibiting pregnancy termination once a fetal heartbeat is detected is the best thing for the unborn, for women and for Ohio. They dominated an 11-7 party-line vote that sent the bill to the full House Wednesday.