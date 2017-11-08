Home NATIONAL Heated Rhetoric On North Korea Alarms Global Leaders
Heated Rhetoric On North Korea Alarms Global Leaders
NATIONAL
TRENDING
WORLD
0

Heated Rhetoric On North Korea Alarms Global Leaders

0
0
US NORTH KOREA
now viewing

Heated Rhetoric On North Korea Alarms Global Leaders

MEDICAL SYMBOL
now playing

Texas Passes Tough Rules On Reporting Abortion Complications

BORDER PATROL GENERIC
now playing

Agents Detain 86 Immigrants Near Canal

SANCTUARY CITY CITIES
now playing

Third Valley City Votes To Oppose SB4

MAIL IN VOTE MAIL IN BALLOT
now playing

Texas Legislature Increases Mail-In Voter Fraud Punishments

mexico-violence
now playing

Mexico Says Remains Of Missing Spanish Woman Found

96 WW2 VET FLAG
now playing

WWII Veteran, 93, Brings Back Flag Taken From Enemy Soldier

HEALTH CARE
now playing

House Conservatives Want Fresh Health Care Repeal Vote

TRUMP AND MCONNEL
now playing

Trump-McConnell Feud Does Little To Jumpstart Stalled Agenda

NORTH KOREA
now playing

Beyond Bluster, US, North Korea In Regular Contact

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES MESSAGE TO CANCER PATIENT
now playing

Airline Worker Tracks Down Cancer Patient's Bag, Delivers It

(AP) – An escalating exchange of provocative rhetoric between the United States and North Korea is alarming international leaders. Russia’s foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, estimated the risk of a military conflict between the U.S. and North Korea as “very high,” and said Moscow is deeply concerned.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel declined to say whether Germany would stand with the U.S. in case of a military conflict with North Korea. She called on the U.N. Security Council to continue to address the issue.

Japan has started deploying land-based Patriot interceptors after North Korea threatened to send ballistic missiles flying over western Japan and landing near Guam.  Meanwhile, American and South Korean officials said they would move forward with large-scale military exercises later this month that North Korea claims are a rehearsal for war.

Related posts:

  1. Beyond Bluster, US, North Korea In Regular Contact
Related Posts
BORDER PATROL GENERIC

Agents Detain 86 Immigrants Near Canal

jsalinas 0
SANCTUARY CITY CITIES

Third Valley City Votes To Oppose SB4

jsalinas 0
MAIL IN VOTE MAIL IN BALLOT

Texas Legislature Increases Mail-In Voter Fraud Punishments

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video