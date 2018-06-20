Home TEXAS Heavy Rains Bring Flooding To Areas Hit Hard By Harvey
Heavy Rains Bring Flooding To Areas Hit Hard By Harvey
TEXAS
0

Heavy Rains Bring Flooding To Areas Hit Hard By Harvey

0
0
CORPUS CHRISTI FLOODS 06-20-18
now viewing

Heavy Rains Bring Flooding To Areas Hit Hard By Harvey

Trump Signs Order Aimed At Ending Border Separation Policy
now playing

Trump Signs Order Aimed At Ending Border Separation Policy

GREG ABBOTT GOVERNOR GRET ABBOTT TEXAS GOVERNOR
now playing

Abbott Calls For End To 'disgraceful' Family Separations

Dept. Of Justice Clears Merger Of American Airlines And United Airlines
now playing

American Asks US Not To Put Migrant Children On Flights

YEMENI PRISONERS IN UAE
now playing

Yemeni Prisoners Say Emirati Officers Sexually Torture Them

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
now playing

UK's May Says Child Policy Wrong; Trump Welcome

Jayden Alexander Lopez
now playing

Body Of Child Washed Ashore Identified, Mother Arrested

06-20-18 flood pic-2
now playing

Heavy Rains Cause Flooding In The Rio Grande Valley

shelter dome
now playing

Flood Shelters

House-Senate Conferees hold an open conference meeting on the “Tax Cuts and Jobs Act” on Capitol Hill in Washington
now playing

Lawmakers Rip Tariffs Enacted In Name Of National Security

5b2a6fbc8b2c9.image
now playing

PayPal Move Blocks Sales Of School Shooting Video Game

(AP) – Heavy rains in South Texas have caused flooding in areas that were hit hard by Hurricane Harvey less than a year ago.  National Weather Service meteorologist Tyler Castillo said Wednesday that up to 15 inches (38 centimeters) of rain have fallen in some areas along the coast since Tuesday. Port Aransas, which was devastated when Harvey hit last August, is among the cities inundated.

Earlier this week, heavy rains further north near Beaumont, also caused flooding. Chris Jenkins’ home in Orange County was flooded with about 6 inches (15 centimeters) of water. He and his family had just moved back into the home in March after it flooded during Harvey.  He told KHOU that he returned to find “everything floating on the floor. Nothing can prepare you for it.”

Related posts:

  1. Heavy Rains Cause Flooding In The Rio Grande Valley
  2. Hundreds Of Families Still In Galveston Hotels After Harvey
  3. Suspect Arrested In Death Of Missing Mission Man
  4. Man, Woman And Son, 5, Slain
Related Posts
GREG ABBOTT GOVERNOR GRET ABBOTT TEXAS GOVERNOR

Abbott Calls For End To ‘disgraceful’ Family Separations

jsalinas 0
Jayden Alexander Lopez

Body Of Child Washed Ashore Identified, Mother Arrested

jsalinas 0
DIMMIT COUNTY SUV CHASE WITH BORDER PATROL 5 DEAD

SUV Driver Among Those Charged After Fatal Wreck

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video