HEB is no longer limiting purchases of toilet paper. The bathroom necessity flew off the shelves early in the pandemic, but things have calmed down considerably.

HEB’s updated list of purchase limits still allows a maximum of two briskets, but that’s the only limited food item. Limits of two-each still apply to a number of non-food items, including paper towels, certain over-the-counter drugs, and all manner of disinfecting and antibacterial products.