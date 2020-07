A new campaign ad from MJ Hegar is promising Senator John Cornyn a “brutal” race as he runs for his fourth term in office. Hegar won the Democratic primary runoff on Tuesday, and will run against Cornyn, the GOP incumbent, in November.

The TV ad shows the Air Force vet charging down a Texas highway on a motorcycle. Cornyn’s campaign responded with an ad that refers to her as “Hollywood Hegar” and describes her as “Elizabeth Warren on a motorcycle.”