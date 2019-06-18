Helicopter Ambulance Service Returns To The Valley

For the first time in more than four months, a helicopter ambulance is serving the Rio Grande Valley.
Local officials gathered at South Texas International Airport in Edinburg Tuesday to mark the arrival of Air Med One – a Bell 407 helicopter ambulance to provide emergency medical transport.
The rotor ambulance is the property of Hidalgo County EMS-South Texas Air Med. The privately-owned company also operates two fixed-wing aircraft and more than 100 ground ambulances. Air Med takes the place of Air Evac Lifeteam which had operated from McAllen Medical Center before leaving the Valley in January.
