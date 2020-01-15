NATIONAL

Helmet Trouble Strikes 2nd All-Female Spacewalk

By 37 views
0
In this image taken from NASA video NASA astronaut Jessica Meir works to finish upgrading the International Space Station's power grid, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. NASA is in the midst of replacing decades-old nickel-hydrogen batteries outside the sprawling space station with more powerful, longer-lasting lithium-ion batteries. The batteries are part of the station's solar power network, keeping everything running when the outpost is on the night side of Earth. It was the second pairing of Meir and Christina Koch outside the orbiting lab. (NASA via AP)

Two NASA astronauts are performing a second all-female spacewalk to finish upgrading the International Space Station’s power grid. Jessica Meir and Christina Koch were barely outside Wednesday when a helmet problem cropped up. Koch’s helmet camera and lights came loose. The astronauts couldn’t get it reattached so took it off. Mission Control decided to continue with the spacewalk to replace old batteries, but urged the women to stick close together given Koch’s lack of lighting. Last October, Meir and Koch teamed up for the world’s first spacewalk by two women.

World Shares Slip On Jitters Over China-US Trade Deal

Previous article

Iran President Slams Removal Of Candidates From Elections

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in NATIONAL