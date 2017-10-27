Home WORLD Help Me! Boy Cries As Rohingya Boat Fleeing Myanmar Capsizes
(AP) – A Rohingya Muslim man whose wife and children died when their boat capsized on its way from Myanmar to Bangladesh says he can’t stop thinking about their deaths, feels helpless and is overcome with guilt.

Alam Jafar recalled the journey, wondering why he and his family fled Myanmar only to have them die in the waters just 1,000 feet of Bangladesh’s shore. He also wonders whether it would’ve been better if he, too, had died that day in September.

The boat was carrying Rohingya refugees fleeing violence in Myanmar, killing at least 50 people. It was the deadliest boat capsizing since the latest Rohingya exodus began in August.  Bangladesh authorities say 28 boats carrying Rohingya refugees have capsized in its waters since August, killing at least 184 people.

