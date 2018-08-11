Home NATIONAL Hero Sheriff Ron Helus Spoke With Wife Right Before Being Shot
Deputy Ron Helus

Just before he died in the line of duty during the mass shooting in Southern California, Deputy Ron Helus was on the phone with his wife. Sheriff Geoff Dean said Helus had told her “Hon, I’ve got to go. I love you. I gotta go on a call.”

Helus was one of the first officials on scene, immediately being hit by multiple bullets upon entering the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks. Helus had served for nearly three decades and was set to retire within the next year. Dean described him as hardworking and fully committed to his job.

