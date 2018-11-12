Home NATIONAL Hertz, Clear Partner To Speed Rentals With Biometric Scans
Hertz, Clear Partner To Speed Rentals With Biometric Scans
NATIONAL
0

Hertz, Clear Partner To Speed Rentals With Biometric Scans

0
0
WireAP_6e86348733154255be58c7add78f8d61_12x5_992
now viewing

Hertz, Clear Partner To Speed Rentals With Biometric Scans

bc8f9e5ec56d421ab6492be2c1e6fda7
now playing

Russian Official Offers To Unveil Correspondence With US

ANDERSON
now playing

Christmas Tree Farmers Combat Popularity Of Artificial Trees

sundar-pichai-770×433
now playing

Google CEO Faces House Grilling On Breach, China Censorship

usa-autoshow-china-electric_2
now playing

China's Auto Sales Fall In November For Fifth Month

CP7KATDJ7JHO3BPX5AH3IXNNH4
now playing

US Wholesale Prices Rise 0.1 Pct., A Sign Inflation In Check

download (13)
now playing

No Jail Time For Baylor Fraternity President Accused Of Rape

WireAP_2e887e5ca28f4308baf7b2ae56bf5141_12x5_992
now playing

France Counts Costs Of Protests, New Measures

download (12)
now playing

US To Return 3 Bells Seized From Philippines A Century Ago

download (11)
now playing

Moonves Scandal Looms Over CBS Shareholder Meeting

WireAP_4dd92305763e46b0be0e709bfdb94e08_12x5_992
now playing

UK Says Delayed Brexit Vote To Be Held By Jan 21

(AP) – Hertz is teaming up with Clear, the maker of biometric screening kiosks found at many airports and stadiums, to slash the time it takes to pick up a rental car.
Hertz loyalty program members with Clear will find kiosks at the exit gate that will read their face or fingerprint and open the gate if their information matches their reservation.
It’s the latest place consumers will find biometric technology, which has migrated over the last 50 years from secure government facilities and banks to airports, stadiums and even smartphones that unlock with the touch a fingerprint.
Hertz with Clear launched this week at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. It will be rolled out to 40 more U.S. Hertz locations next year, including airports in New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

No related posts.

Related Posts
bc8f9e5ec56d421ab6492be2c1e6fda7

Russian Official Offers To Unveil Correspondence With US

Roxanne Garcia 0
ANDERSON

Christmas Tree Farmers Combat Popularity Of Artificial Trees

Roxanne Garcia 0
sundar-pichai-770×433

Google CEO Faces House Grilling On Breach, China Censorship

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video