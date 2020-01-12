Hezbollah Leader Warns Of Continued Attacks Against US

A supporter of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah wears the words "powerful revenge" on her hand, ahead of the leader's televised speech in a southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 following the U.S. airstrike in Iraq that killed Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani. The placard in her other hand depicts Soleimaini and Iraq's Popular Mobilization forces commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who was also killed in the strike. Arabic on placard reads: "On the road to Jerusalem." (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)

The head of the Lebanese terror group Hezbollah is vowing more attacks against the U.S. in retaliation for the airstrike that killed a top Iranian general.

Hassan Nasrallah said in a speech this weekend that Iran’s missile strikes targeting U.S. forces at Iraqi bases were the first step of a process that will lead to the U.S. leaving the Middle East. He also said it’s a new phase in the battle against the U.S. in the region. Hezbollah is closely allied to Iran.