Hidalgo, Cameron Counties See Jump In Coronavirus Infections Tuesday

Tuesday saw more than 50 more people across the Valley learning they had contracted the coronavirus. Hidalgo County health officials say tests came back positive for 26 individuals, raising the number of people currently infected to 228. Cameron County health officials Tuesday reported 23 more residents have tested positive for COVID-19, growing the number of currently active cases to 218. A renewed outbreak of coronavirus continues in Starr County with another person becoming infected with the virus. Health officials say the individual got it at a military site from another person who had it.