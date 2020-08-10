Hidalgo County Allocates ‘CARES’ Act Funds To Create COVID Condolence Program

Hidalgo County families unable to pay for the funeral of a loved one lost to COVID-19 are getting some help from the county. Using some of its federal CARES Act funds, Hidalgo County has established the COVID Condolence Program, which will provide up to $2,000 to impoverished residents to help pay funeral costs.

The county allocated $2 million of its CARES Act money for the program, which will be in effect until the funds are gone. Residents eligible to apply can log on to the Hidalgo County website and click on the Condolence Program link.