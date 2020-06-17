Hidalgo, Cameron County Businesses Ordered To Implement Face Covering Mandate

Under state restrictions amid the coronavirus outbreak, local officials cannot mandate that Texans wear a mask – but businesses can. So the Hidalgo and Cameron county judges have ordered all businesses in their counties to do just that.

Richard Cortez and Eddie Trevino Wednesday signed orders mandating businesses to require all employees and customers to wear a face covering. The mask order is enforceable by a fine.

The order comes as the Valley sees record numbers of new coronavirus infections. Since the Memorial Day holiday, cases of COVID-19 have skyrocketed, putting pressure on area hospitals.

Along with the face covering requirement for businesses, officials are strongly recommending residents take the same kinds of precautions that had been part of the previous shelter-at-home and no-travel restrictions that had been ordered to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus.