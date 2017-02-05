Home LOCAL Hidalgo County Ceases Negotiations With Dannenbaum On New Courthouse
Hidalgo County Ceases Negotiations With Dannenbaum On New Courthouse
Hidalgo County Ceases Negotiations With Dannenbaum On New Courthouse

Hidalgo County Ceases Negotiations With Dannenbaum On New Courthouse

A week after FBI raids on Dannenbaum Engineering offices in McAllen and across the state, Hidalgo County commissioners today severed ties with the firm, which had been selected to oversee construction of the new county courthouse.

Acting on a recommendation from county judge Ramon Garcia, commissioners voted unanimously to terminate negotiations with Houston-based Dannenbaum. Garcia says the reconsideration was prompted by “uncertainty” created by the FBI raids and concerns they could adversely impact the courthouse project.

Commissioners agreed to open negotiations with the firm they ranked second – Virginia-based Jacobs Project Management. The FBI has remained tight-lipped about what prompted the law enforcement raids.

 

Photo courtesy of The Rio Grande Guardian

