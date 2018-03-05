Home LOCAL Hidalgo County Child Recovering After Being Bit By Pet Monkey
A 2-year-old Hidalgo County boy remains hospitalized in San Antonio – reportedly after his finger was bitten by a pet monkey.  The child is undergoing treatment, while the primate is being held in quarantine and undergoing testing.

The primate – a Japanese macaque, was removed from its owner by Hidalgo County Animal Control and transferred to the Palm Valley Animal center. It has since been taken to a Hill Country wildlife sanctuary, which is housing the monkey in a secure environment.

The macaque is being tested for communicable diseases like rabies, tuberculosis, and Herpes B, all of which are dangerous to people. The McAllen Monitor quotes the operator of the sanctuary as saying this type of monkey is a wild animal and should not be kept as a pet.

